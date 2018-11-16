Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,014,447 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 175,149 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $1,092,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,221,772 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $302,783,000 after acquiring an additional 230,675 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 64.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $290,527,000 after buying an additional 850,715 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 1.2% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,832,275 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $249,702,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,022,828 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $139,391,000 after buying an additional 146,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,428 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $119,781,000 after buying an additional 153,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Nomura downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Red Hat to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.48.

Red Hat stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. Red Hat Inc has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

