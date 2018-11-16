Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 33,783 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,783 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 146.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,619.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,632.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

