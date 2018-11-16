ReeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,206.00 (REE)

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One ReeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReeCoin has a market capitalization of $175,206.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReeCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ReeCoin Coin Profile

REE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.tech. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev.

Buying and Selling ReeCoin

