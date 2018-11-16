Regenxbio (RGNX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $130.00 to $127.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $96.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of RGNX opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.49. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter. Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regenxbio will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 73,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $5,153,943.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,085 shares of company stock valued at $19,586,156. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth about $14,712,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 10.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,079,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,208,000 after acquiring an additional 201,788 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at about $933,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

