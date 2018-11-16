Relentless Resources Ltd (CVE:RRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2794600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/relentless-resources-rrl-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-08.html.

About Relentless Resources (CVE:RRL)

Relentless Resources Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and medium to light gravity crude oil reserves in Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as New Range Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Relentless Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Relentless Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relentless Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.