Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share by the bank on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $941.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.20. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBCAA. BidaskClub cut Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Hovde Group set a $51.00 price objective on Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,890 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

