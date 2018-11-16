Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Home Depot Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $9.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

NYSE:HD opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a one year low of $166.06 and a one year high of $215.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

