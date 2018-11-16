Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zogenix, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Leerink Swann issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Zogenix in a research note issued on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.80) per share for the year. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Zogenix’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Empire upped their price objective on Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.86. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000.

In other Zogenix news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $300,924.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,715.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

