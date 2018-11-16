Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 16th (AAG, AMAT, BC8, BOSS, DAI, DDS, DEQ, ENGI, EVFM, JCP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 16th:

Aumann (ETR:AAG) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €92.00 ($106.98) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by analysts at equinet AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €87.00 ($101.16) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €64.00 ($74.42) price target by analysts at BNP Paribas. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $83.00 to $65.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €30.90 ($35.93) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was given a $9.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was given a $18.00 target price by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €107.00 ($124.42) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to $260.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €444.00 ($516.28) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €21.50 ($25.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K&S (ETR:SDF) was given a €18.50 ($21.51) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was given a $95.00 target price by analysts at First Analysis. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

