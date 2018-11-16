Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for M.D.C. (MDC)

M.D.C. (NYSE: MDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2018 – M.D.C. had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – M.D.C. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – M.D.C. was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2018 – M.D.C. was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/12/2018 – M.D.C. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/11/2018 – M.D.C. was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2018 – M.D.C. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/21/2018 – M.D.C. was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 476,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,619. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.62 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.96%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,501.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 121,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,891.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,637,300. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,220,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 737,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 68.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 44,769 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

