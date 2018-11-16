Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/5/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €34.50 ($40.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.90 ($45.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €37.50 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.20 ($44.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.90 ($45.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.50 ($45.93) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €37.50 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.90 ($45.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €42.50 ($49.42) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €34.50 ($40.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €38.43 ($44.69) on Friday.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

