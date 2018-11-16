Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spartan Motors (SPAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) in the last few weeks:

11/6/2018 – Spartan Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

11/1/2018 – Spartan Motors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – Spartan Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Spartan Motors was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Spartan Motors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2018 – Spartan Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

NASDAQ SPAR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 210,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,662. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Spartan Motors news, Director Dominic A. Romeo purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 642,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,938.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,200. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $169,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $187,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $253,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

