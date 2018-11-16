Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spartan Motors (SPAR)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/6/2018 – Spartan Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “
  • 11/1/2018 – Spartan Motors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
  • 11/1/2018 – Spartan Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/31/2018 – Spartan Motors was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/11/2018 – Spartan Motors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 10/4/2018 – Spartan Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

NASDAQ SPAR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 210,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,662. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Spartan Motors news, Director Dominic A. Romeo purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 642,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,938.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,200. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $169,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $187,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the second quarter worth $253,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply