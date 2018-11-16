ResMed Inc. (RMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. ResMed has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.66 million. ResMed had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $320,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,600.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,420 shares of company stock worth $1,252,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ResMed by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,135,000 after purchasing an additional 223,963 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 0.8% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 202,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 360,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.7% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

