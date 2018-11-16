Reviewing Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) and OptiNose (OPTN)

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Akari Therapeutics and OptiNose, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 OptiNose 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akari Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. OptiNose has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 174.81%. Given Akari Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akari Therapeutics is more favorable than OptiNose.

Profitability

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and OptiNose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics N/A -204.27% -119.71% OptiNose N/A -67.31% -41.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of OptiNose shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.8% of OptiNose shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and OptiNose’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.39 million ($0.28) -6.29 OptiNose $47.50 million 8.95 -$48.90 million ($5.63) -1.83

Akari Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptiNose. Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptiNose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OptiNose beats Akari Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets Onzetra Xsail (AVP-825) for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder; and OPN-021 for the treatment of narcolepsy or Parkinson diseases. Further, it is involved in developing antibiotics, anticholinergics, antihistamines, mucolytics, leukotriene inhibitors, and other medication classes. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

