Reviewing Bel Fuse (BELFB) and Bel Fuse (BELFA)

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bel Fuse and Bel Fuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse -0.78% 8.59% 3.23% Bel Fuse -0.78% 8.59% 3.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bel Fuse and Bel Fuse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse $491.61 million 0.60 -$11.89 million N/A N/A Bel Fuse $491.61 million 0.49 -$11.89 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Bel Fuse has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bel Fuse and Bel Fuse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bel Fuse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bel Fuse presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. Given Bel Fuse’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than Bel Fuse.

Dividends

Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bel Fuse beats Bel Fuse on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. The company also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products. In addition, it offers expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and RJ connectors and cable assemblies. The company sells its products under the Bel, TRP Connector, MagJack, Signal, Bel Power Solutions, Power-One, Melcher, Stratos, Fibreco, Cinch, Johnson, Trompeter, Midwest Microwave, Semflex, and Stewart Connector brands through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors. Bel Fuse Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

