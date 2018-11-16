Reviewing WEST JAPAN RWY/S (WJRYY) & Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WEST JAPAN RWY/S and Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEST JAPAN RWY/S $13.55 billion 1.01 $1.04 billion $5.48 12.90 Expeditors International of Washington $6.92 billion 1.82 $489.34 million $2.48 29.49

WEST JAPAN RWY/S has higher revenue and earnings than Expeditors International of Washington. WEST JAPAN RWY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expeditors International of Washington, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of WEST JAPAN RWY/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WEST JAPAN RWY/S and Expeditors International of Washington’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEST JAPAN RWY/S 7.53% 11.04% 4.03% Expeditors International of Washington 7.76% 28.98% 17.72%

Dividends

WEST JAPAN RWY/S pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expeditors International of Washington pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. WEST JAPAN RWY/S pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WEST JAPAN RWY/S and Expeditors International of Washington, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEST JAPAN RWY/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Expeditors International of Washington 2 5 1 0 1.88

Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.03%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than WEST JAPAN RWY/S.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats WEST JAPAN RWY/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEST JAPAN RWY/S

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers. The company also operates high-speed intercity passenger service between Shin-Osaka station in Osaka and Hakata station in Fukuoka in northern Kyushu; and high-speed intercity passenger service between Tokyo and Kanazawa stations. In addition, its urban network offers service to the KyotoOsakaKobe metropolitan area with an operating route length of 946.0 kilometers. Further, the company operates other conventional lines with an operating route length of 3,250.1 kilometers comprising intercity transport provided by limited express and express services; regional transport for commuters and students in and around regional hub cities, such as Hiroshima and Okayama; and local lines with low transport density, as well as TWILIGHT EXPRESS MIZUKAZE, a sleeper train to invigorate the West Japan Area. Additionally, it offers bus and ferry services; operates convenience stores, department stores, specialty stores, food and beverage outlets, and tourism campaigns; and provides travel agency, advertising agency, hotel, maintenance and engineering, and other services. The company is also involved in the sale and leasing of residential and urban development properties; management of shopping centers in station buildings and other facilities; operation of large station buildings at hub railway stations; and development of commercial facilities near railway station areas and underneath elevated tracks. West Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

