Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 173,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 629.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 173,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 77,268 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $3,236,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,763 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,150.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $217.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/reynders-mcveigh-capital-management-llc-reduces-holdings-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.