RHI Magnesita (RHIM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a report issued on Monday morning.

RHIM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 6,170 ($80.62) price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,555 ($72.59).

LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,538 ($46.23) on Monday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,198.56 ($28.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,627 ($60.46).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

