Rhumbline Advisers Sells 48,801 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,801 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Metlife worth $74,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,737,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,155 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 39.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,314,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,866 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 23.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,581,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,060 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 829.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 775,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,357,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,177,000 after purchasing an additional 696,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. Metlife’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Metlife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other Metlife news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,021,103.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,454,284.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,294,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

