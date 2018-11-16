RichCoin (RICHX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.00

RichCoin (CURRENCY:RICHX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. One RichCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RichCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of RichCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RichCoin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00142198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00229443 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.18 or 0.10212640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009958 BTC.

About RichCoin

RichCoin’s total supply is 5,925,522 coins.

RichCoin Coin Trading

RichCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

