Rio Tinto (RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,150 ($67.29) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.24 ($54.99).

LON RIO opened at GBX 3,872.50 ($50.60) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,632 ($47.46), for a total transaction of £254.24 ($332.21).

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

