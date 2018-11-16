Rio Tinto (RIO) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,208.24 ($54.99).

LON:RIO traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,910 ($51.09). The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a one year high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,632 ($47.46), for a total transaction of £254.24 ($332.21).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

