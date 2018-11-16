RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.05 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.

