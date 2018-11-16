RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 3704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.58 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.

REDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 37.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 857,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 234,685 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,885,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RISE Education Cayman by 198.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $581.90 million and a P/E ratio of 95.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile (NASDAQ:REDU)

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

