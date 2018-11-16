Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

RBA stock opened at C$45.23 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$31.61 and a 12 month high of C$50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.