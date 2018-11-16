Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:RBA opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.59 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $506,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,270.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,224,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,894,000 after buying an additional 225,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,968,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 360,298 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,313,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,428,000 after purchasing an additional 73,866 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,499,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,447,000 after purchasing an additional 220,723 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,475.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,709,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,164 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

