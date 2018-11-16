RMR Group Inc (RMR) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RMR Group by 1,065.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RMR Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 65,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RMR Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on RMR Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “$85.80” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. RMR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

