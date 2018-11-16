Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 16,025 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of ABIOMED worth $19,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ABIOMED news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $320.78 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.72 and a fifty-two week high of $459.75. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.35.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $396.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BTIG Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.78.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

