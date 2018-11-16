Robert C. Hain Sells 2,500 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ARR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 3,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,598. The company has a market cap of $955.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.60. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 412,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 71,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

