Robert Edward Kane Buys 1,000 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Stock

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Robert Edward Kane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $41,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,395.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STBA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. 151,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,569. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from S & T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

STBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on S & T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

