Ross Stores (ROST) Receives Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $113.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ross Stores surpassed the industry in the past year given positive record of earnings and sales surprises in the trailing nine quarters. In second-quarter fiscal 2018, both the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. Earnings gained from ongoing success in delivering broad assortments of compelling bargains to value-focused customers. Moreover, the company’s commitment toward better price management, merchandise initiatives, cost containment and store expansion plan bodes well. Based on the first-half results and the second-half view, the company raised earnings outlook for fiscal 2018. However, Ross Stores continues to grapple with higher freight costs and wage-related investments, which is hurting operating margins lately. The company expects these headwinds along with slight deleverage in occupancy and other expenses to result in soft operating margin for the fiscal third quarter.”

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura upped their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.28. 3,777,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,122. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ross Stores has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 856.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

