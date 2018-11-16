Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Cogent Communications (CCOI) a $48.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCOI. BTIG Research lowered Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,072. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 568.42%.

In related news, Director Tim Weingarten sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $127,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,872.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,781.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,411 shares of company stock worth $1,872,326 in the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,421,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,928,000 after buying an additional 287,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,289,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,654,000 after buying an additional 285,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,026,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,092,000 after buying an additional 175,601 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,286,000 after buying an additional 171,113 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 139,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 130,490 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

