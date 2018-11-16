Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) a $21.00 Price Target

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) has been assigned a $21.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NGVC. Wolfe Research downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE NGVC traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,203. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $376.17 million, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $217.52 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 235,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

