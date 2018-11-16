Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Given “Sell” Rating at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Howard Weil raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $72.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.