Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. Howard Weil raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.20.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,406. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.753 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 154.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

