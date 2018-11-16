Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA) Receives GBX 3,063.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,063.75 ($40.03).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDSA shares. Societe Generale set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,130 ($40.90) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,880 ($37.63) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Shares of RDSA traded down GBX 74.50 ($0.97) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,407 ($31.45). 5,459,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

