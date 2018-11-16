Rupert Robson Purchases 534 Shares of Tp Icap Plc (TCAP) Stock

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) insider Rupert Robson bought 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,575.30 ($2,058.41).

Rupert Robson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Rupert Robson bought 28,500 shares of Tp Icap stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, for a total transaction of £79,230 ($103,528.03).

Tp Icap stock opened at GBX 292.10 ($3.82) on Friday. Tp Icap Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 438.79 ($5.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 560.60 ($7.33).

TCAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Tp Icap to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Shore Capital raised shares of Tp Icap to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tp Icap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 499.17 ($6.52).

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

