Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.04 Million Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 218.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.28 million. QTS Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $88,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $685,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,616.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

