Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.31 Million Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,748 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $27,059,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $13,880,000. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.5% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 831,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 72,320 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $3,621,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 950,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

AAWW stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.52. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

