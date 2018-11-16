Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.56 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 589,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,274,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 27,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $81.96.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

