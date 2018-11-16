Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.83 Million Stake in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Teck Resources worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,948,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,286,000 after buying an additional 159,699 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,561,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,508,000 after buying an additional 6,192,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teck Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,910,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,415,000 after buying an additional 309,739 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,028,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,903,000 after buying an additional 349,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,425,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,234,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $22.04 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

