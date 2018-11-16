RWE (RWE) PT Set at €24.60 by Jefferies Financial Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €24.60 ($28.60) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s previous close.

RWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.40 ($26.05) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.49 ($27.31).

FRA:RWE opened at €18.72 ($21.76) on Wednesday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

