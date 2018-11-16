Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Position Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.83 per share, with a total value of $988,140.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

