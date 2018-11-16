Sabre (SABR) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 1,831,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sabre will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,569,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 34.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,175,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,732,000 after purchasing an additional 558,978 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,006,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 983.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 185,963 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,337,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after purchasing an additional 790,875 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the period.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

