salesforce.com (CRM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce’s diverse cloud offerings and strong spending on digital marketing remain the catalysts. Additionally, strategic acquisitions and the resultant synergies are anticipated to prove conducive to growth over the long run. Furthermore, the company’s move of utilizing other data center operators like Amazon and Alphabet’s geographical reach to expand its international business is commendable and will help it in achieving its targeted $23 billion sales mark by 2022. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.Nonetheless, stiff competition, currency fluctuations and an increase in investments for international expansions and data centers could negatively impact near-term profitability.”

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.41.

CRM traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $132.31. 197,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $98.68 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $41,216.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,346 shares of company stock worth $76,106,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

