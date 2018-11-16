Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.79 ($47.43).

Salzgitter stock opened at €32.21 ($37.45) on Friday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a one year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

