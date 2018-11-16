Salzgitter (SZG) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by investment analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SZG. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.79 ($48.59).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG opened at €32.70 ($38.02) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €29.74 ($34.58) and a one year high of €52.40 ($60.93).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.