San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 186.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $907,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,077,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $20,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,918,537 shares of company stock valued at $330,880,181 in the last three months. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $143.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.03 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Raymond James lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.54.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

