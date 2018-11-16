San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) vs. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Critical Comparison

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $40.73 million 6.79 $39.13 million N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.63 million 13.14 $7.39 million N/A N/A

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 93.76% 346.89% 256.89% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 93.00% 88.39% 74.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Cross Timbers Royalty Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 829.8 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

