Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 214,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,801. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 81.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 132.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

